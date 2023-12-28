The arts are having a bumpy pandemic recovery in Philly, new report shows

About one-quarter of survey respondents, or 23%, said they are still operating at reduced capacity. That is 10% fewer than last year.

Another 17% said they are operating at “modified capacity,” or have adapted the way they operate. That is a key metric, said Patricia Wilson Aden, the president and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, as “pre-pandemic levels” are not necessarily the standard anymore.

“Clearly they are not looking at returning to the way things were, using those same business models and those same strategies,” Aden said. “They are adjusting to this — I hate this term — this ‘new normal’ recognizing that the environment has changed and we don’t have control over all of the factors that have changed the environment.”

Some legacy, mainstay cultural institutions have shown a return to what they had been in 2019, such as the Philadelphia Ballet’s current production of “Nutcracker,” which is expected to break attendance records. The run ends on Saturday, Dec. 30, and ticket sales have already exceeded those of last year. About 55,000 people are expected to see “The Nutcracker” this year.

Other cultural groups are re-imagining how to present work. For its New Year’s Eve show this weekend, the theater company Tiny Dynamite is introducing a casual event with pop-up performances, food, and adult beverages, which ends early in the evening. The 5:30 and 8 p.m. shows are designed to allow attendees to “continue on to a dinner, a party, or their PJs.”

The January release of the full CultureCheck report will coincide with the expected release of a national report on the health of the cultural sector, the Americans for the Arts “Arts and Economic Prosperity” report (AEP6). Normally released every five years, the report was delayed due to the pandemic. The last AEP report was released in 2017.

“This recovery is an incremental but progressive process. A lot of organizations have anticipated a cliff,” Aden said. “By providing this information, our philanthropic community, our donors and other stakeholders, and our elected officials can understand that progression and ensure that cliff is mitigated.”