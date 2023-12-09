From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For many ballet dancers, both professional and amateur, “The Nutcracker” is their first experience performing in front of large audiences.

Philadelphia Ballet extends that opportunity to orchestra conductors. In a dozen performances during the run of “The Nutcracker” at the Academy of Music, a student apprentice will take the baton for the Overture and the opening of Act II.

It will be the very first time they conduct a large ensemble in front of a large audience: The Academy seats 2,500 people.

“It’s definitely nerve-wracking, but the musicians are so incredibly supportive,” said Amelia Krinke, 19, who is studying at The Juilliard School. “I feel, getting up on the podium, they’re gonna be there for me as I learn. Even if I make a mistake they’re gonna be there. But of course I’m practicing my hardest.”

Krinke will take the baton during portions of performances on December 9, 10, 13, and 24. A second apprentice, Andrew Samlal, 25, takes his turn on December 26, 27, 28, and 29.

For the last three years, longtime Philadelphia Ballet orchestra conductor Beatrice Jona Affron has run an apprentice program that creates opportunities for young, aspiring conductors to get their feet wet on the podium. Throughout the season-long apprenticeship they shadow Affron as she shows them how to prepare the ensemble for performances.