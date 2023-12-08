Piffaro offers the music of a German Christmas, circa 1500

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Christmas Pickle notwithstanding, Germany has given us its share of holiday traditions: the Christmas tree, the song “Silent Night” (“Stille nacht, helige nacht”), the advent calendar, and the holiday pop-up market (Christkndlmarkt) dating back to the 16th century.

Philadelphia’s annual Christmas Village at City Hall is modeled after the annual Christmas market in Nuremberg that can be traced to the year 1530.

“When people came from rural areas to the bigger towns for church service, they would bring goods,” said Thomas Bauer, president of German American Marketing, which organizes the Philadelphia Christmas Village. “They would bring handmade gifts and would offer to people with more money in cities. It was always about like making things, it was about gifts, about unique things.”