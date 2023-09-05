Philadelphia Eagles to release second holiday album ‘A Philly Special Christmas Special’

The album, which was recorded in the NFL off season, will include 10 holiday classics and an original song by Kelce.

Following the success of their debut LP, Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata will release a second holiday album.

A “Philly Special Christmas Special” will donate proceeds from vinyl sales to local charities with the hope of surpassing the $1.25 million raised from their first album, “A Philly Special Christmas”, in 2022.

A limited-edition LP will be released on red vinyl and a double disc of “A Philly Special Christmas Special” and 2022’s “A Philly Special Christmas” will be released on limited edition gold vinyl. The album will also be released digitally and made available on all streaming services.

Vinyl will be available to order on November 3.

