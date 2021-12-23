The newly renamed Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History hosts a virtual celebration for people of all faiths — or none — on Christmas Day. The event allows you to fill in the blank however you like and presents a day of activities and performances including hand- and string puppet-making, storytelling, and prayer.

What: Online holiday celebration

Online holiday celebration Where: Via the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History website, Zoom, and Facebook

Via the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History website, Zoom, and Facebook When: Saturday, Dec. 25, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 25, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. How much: Free, suggested donation, $18

In 1948, William Koziar started decorating his family’s home for Christmas to please his wife and four kids. Its design ultimately became so elaborate his neighbors dubbed the Koziar home ‘The Christmas House.’ Now, 73 years later, it’s evolved into The Christmas Village, one of the foremost attractions of the holiday season. The village boasts over one million lights at its indoor and outdoor displays, and is accessible to both strollers and wheelchairs. The attraction is still owned by the Koziar family.

What: Seasonal attraction

Seasonal attraction Where: Koziar’s Christmas Village, 782 Christmas Village Rd. Bernville, Pa.

Koziar’s Christmas Village, 782 Christmas Village Rd. Bernville, Pa. When: Through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

Through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 How much: Free for ages 3 and under; $10 for ages 4 – 10; $12 for ages 11-64; $11 for seniors 65+

You can always count on Disney to supply some holiday magic. Their “Disney on Ice: Let’s Celebrate” skates into the Wells Fargo Center for a family-friendly show that goes through the holiday season. Mickey Mouse is the host for a show that encompasses 50 of Disney’s most beloved characters including Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck, as well as the full roster of Disney princesses, including Cinderella, Ariel, and Tiana.

The 7-day celebration of Kwanzaa, created by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966 is a celebration based on African traditions. A kinara is lit every day from Dec. 26 – Jan. 1 in conjunction with seven principles: umoja (unity), kujichagulia (self-determination), ujima (collective work and responsibility), ujamaa (cooperative economics), nia (purpose), kuumba (creativity), and imani (faith). AAMP’s in-person celebration includes a drum circle, a candle-lighting ceremony, and a conversation about self-care and wellness. AAMP also hosts, in partnership with Franklin Square, a daily Kwanzaa celebration starting at 5:30 p.m. through Dec. 31. The Free Library of Philadelphia hosts a virtual celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m., and Boathouse Row lights up in red, black, and yellow with a virtual ceremony on Dec. 26 at 4 p.m.

What: Holiday celebration

Holiday celebration Where: African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St.

African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St. When: Sunday, Dec. 26, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26, 9:30 a.m. How much: Daytime events at AAMP: $10 seniors, students, and children, $14 adults; candle-lighting in the evening is free and open to the public

Philadelphia chanteuse Carol Riddick is one of the city’s most beloved vocalists. She’s worked with Jill Scott, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Anthony Hamilton while being an independent artist for the last two decades. Riddick’s fans know to show up for her compelling blend of jazz, soul, and R&B and her incandescent stage presence. “The Christmas Song” her latest single in memory of her parents, is now available on all streaming platforms.

What: Live concert

Live concert Where: South Jazz Kitchen, 600 N. Broad St.

South Jazz Kitchen, 600 N. Broad St. When: . Thursday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

. Thursday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. How much: $25 per person

Popular local folkie Rev. TJ McGlinchey and his merry band are well-known in the region for their performances at the Philadelphia Folk Festival and at other local venues. His fun-loving tribute to the music of the Muppets has helped make him a crowd favorite. This week, McGlinchey drops into Word Cafe Live for a Muppets holiday show hosted by Percy the Puppet.

What: Tribute concert

Tribute concert Where: World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St.

World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. When: Thursday, Dec. 23, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23, 8 p.m. How much: $14

Morris Arboretum offers one of Philadelphia’s most popular attractions, which is why the nighttime version of its popular Holiday Garden Railway is sold out for the season. But you can also view it during the daytime, when crowds are likely to be fewer. The quarter-mile of track, with buildings all made of all-natural materials, features seven loops, tunnels with 15 rail lines, and nine bridges. It’s set against the backdrop of the arboretum’s winter garden. WHYY visited during the daytime. Check out the video below.