The Delaware City Refinery, one of the region’s top polluters, has received a violation for releasing toxic contaminants into the air in March after failing to operate a pollution control device.

The incident is unrelated to last month’s mechanical failure that caused sulfur dioxide emissions for almost three weeks. However, it involved the same piece of equipment that’s meant to prevent air pollution.

“We’re concerned about this additional Notice of Violation and what it signals about the refinery’s operational safety,” said Dora Williams, co-chair of Delaware Concerned Residents for Environmental Justice, in a statement.

“These [emissions] aren’t just numbers — they’re toxic burdens being released into the air our communities breathe,” she wrote to WHYY News. “When toxic releases happen, it’s most often Black, Brown, and low-income communities — along with workers on the frontlines — who are hit first and worst.”

PBF Energy, which owns the refinery, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The refinery discharged high levels of carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide into the air for 10 hours on March 13, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

The emissions occurred after a pollution control device went offline during a routine fan swap, environmental regulators said. The device is the same piece of equipment that became inoperable in May following a water-tube leak, which led to additional releases of sulfur dioxide.

The Notice of Violation was issued for discharges of air contaminants, failing to operate a pollution control device as required and for the release of visible black smoke from a fluid coking unit.

DNREC issues violation notices to polluters following investigations into reports of emissions above permitted levels.