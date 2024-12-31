Explore more than 30 trails during New Jersey’s ‘First Day Hikes’

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Appalachian Trail at High Point State Park to the ocean waters of Island Beach, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during New Jersey’s annual “First Day Hikes.”

The state is encouraging people to kick off 2025 while clearing their minds and getting active in nature. Hikers of all skill levels can participate in more than 30 New Year’s Day hikes across New Jersey’s parks, forests and historic sites.

Hikers can trek through rolling woodland and bumpy forested trails, catch sight of native wildlife, or simply enjoy white sand beaches and eat s’mores over a bonfire. History buffs may also enjoy hiking through the battle sites of the Revolutionary War.

“What I think is so special is the variety that we have throughout the state — the mountainous areas in the northwestern part and the northern part of the state, the beauty along the coast, all of the unique ecosystems in the Pine Barrens, and the rich history that we have, especially in the central part of the state,” said Rebecca Fitzgerald, administrator for the New Jersey State Park Service. “You really can get a little bit of everything, and you can do it in one day.”

First Day Hikes began more than 20 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Mass., to promote healthy lifestyles and outdoor recreation.