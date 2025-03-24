This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

More than a month after a four-alarm fire engulfed the SPS Technologies aerospace manufacturing facility in Jenkintown, the company continues to monitor the air and creeks nearby — and says it has found no threats to public health.

“Currently there are no constituents of concern from the fire downstream from the SPS facility in concentrations that would pose a threat to human health or aquatic life,” David Dugan, a spokesperson for SPS Technologies’ parent company Precision Castparts Corp., wrote in an email. “However, we cannot attest to the quality of the water before the fire or with regard to potential contaminants unrelated to the fire.”

The company wrote in a statement posted to a website it created to communicate updates about the incident that it will continue testing air and water for “the foreseeable future.”

“SPS remains committed to the safety and well-being of our community following the recent fire,” the website says.

The dayslong fire sent plumes of black smoke into the air and caused families nearby to evacuate their homes and shelter in place. Neighbors described smelling a chemical-like odor inside their homes and finding debris littering their yards. Some worried about long-term health impacts.

Drinking water was not impacted by the incident, and state environmental officials have said no chemicals of concern were detected in the air outside of the facility.

Cyanide levels in the creek have declined

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection found cyanide in the Tookany Creek while the fire was still smouldering. The agency posted results online showing cyanide levels declining sharply between Feb. 18 and 19 downstream of SPS and at the Greenwood Avenue bridge, but still detectable on the 19th. DEP spokesperson Stephanie Berardi said the agency re-sampled the creek on Feb. 19 and found cyanide levels had decreased to undetectable levels, but did not provide test results.

Cyanide salts were among the raw materials used in SPS Technologies’ manufacturing process that were on site during the fire, according to a report on the impacts of the fire by a consultant SPS hired, TRC Environmental Corporation.

DEP officials observed a “small” fish kill in the Tookany Creek, which Berardi said was likely due to a large volume of chlorinated water used in the firefighting response entering the waterway.

SPS, through contractor TRC Environmental Corporation, also detected cyanide at locations in the Tookany Creeks in the weeks following the fire — including at levels that exceeded the state’s water quality criteria, the company said. But cyanide levels declined to below the lab’s detection limit for nearly all samples as of March 16.

“It looks like things have settled down on the creek since the event occurred,” said Gerald Kauffman, director of the University of Delaware’s Water Resources Center, after reviewing SPS Technologies’ latest water test results. “The results came up clean.”