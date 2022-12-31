Where in New Jersey can you take a New Year’s Day hike?

Nature lovers can celebrate New Year’s Day while hiking in one of New Jersey’s state parks, forests, or historic sites as part of the national First Day Hikes program.

The Garden State iteration will feature more than 40 guided hikes — the most in recent memory — that range from easy walks to strenuous trails. Last year, 248 hikers traveled 952 miles across 28 hikes in New Jersey.

All events are free, said Caryn Shinske, a spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

“New Year’s Day for many people is a time of renewal. It’s people deciding, ‘I’m going to get more fit,’ ‘I’m going to get outdoors and get some fresh air,’ or ‘I’m going to walk,’” she said.

“Maybe it’s an opportunity to spend some time in nature and just get to know your local environment. Maybe it’s just a time to be peaceful and to be quiet and commune with your natural surroundings.”