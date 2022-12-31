Hikers in Delaware and around the country will step off 2023 with the annual First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day. State parks personnel have curated 17 self-guided hikes as a guide for those looking to start the new year on a healthy note.

First Day Hikes is a national initiative sponsored by America’s State Parks to promote a healthy 2023 year. It’s both a celebration of fitness and an effort to connect people with the outdoors. According to the America’s State Parks website, programs like this are intended to combat obesity, especially in children.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has offered First Day Hikes since 2014.

On Jan. 1, 2022, more than 50,000 people participated in the nationwide movement.

“In 2022, more than 900 hikers and 60 dogs participated and hiked a total of more than 2,000 miles in the Delaware state parks,” said Shauna McVey the DNREC Division of Park and Recreation Community Affairs Coordinator.

“Being in nature is healing, and seeing the wildlife, you know, it’s peaceful,” said McVey.