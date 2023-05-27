Delaware beaches prep for summer season ahead of Memorial Day

The weather is warming up, the waves are crashing, and the smell of the ocean fills the air in Rehoboth Beach. Beachgoers and resort town officials are prepping for what both hope will be a successful summer season.

“I’m excited, everyone’s had a different kind of year and everyone’s really ready for a big summer,” said John Ryan, the financial analyst for Red Bull. The 26-year-old has been coming to Rehoboth since he was ten. This year he’s looking forward to joining friends and family at the beach to “really get rid of, let’s say, a boring winter.”

“Delaware has been the main go to for over a couple of decades now,” Ryan said. “Everyone’s here just ready to kick it off.”

Rehoboth has a full slate of summer events that get underway Memorial Day weekend.

“Memorial Day also is the kick off for our bandstand,” said Rehoboth Mayor Stan Mills. “They’re free concerts, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. This year, they got about 42 professional music groups coming” with diverse backgrounds like rhythm and blues, funk, military oldies, motown, and classic rock.

Rehoboth also offers a plethora of shops and restaurants to enjoy along the walkable square mile of downtown Rehoboth. “We have about 300 business fronts, we’ve got about 200 retail stores, and then we’ve also got about 100 eateries in town, anywhere from carry out to eating in.”

Rehoboth’s “restaurant week” will take place from June 4 to June 9, where participating restaurants will have different kinds of special deals.

Just a little further south, Bethany Beach is also preparing for the return of summer residents and visitors by bringing back their Monday movie nights. Bethany’s concert series has been extended into October this year, and now includes a ‘Broadway at the Beach’ program in September.

“This year we are sort of gearing to a younger market,” said Julie Malewski, Bethany’s events director. “Wednesday nights in July, we’re featuring a couple of teen bands.”

The summer season gets underway with the Poseidon Festival, featuring musical performances, live sand sculpting, and pirate and mermaid characters. The festival also includes a chance for visitors to get to know Bethany’s lifeguards, police, and fire personnel as part of a meet and greet event Saturday night. “It’s a way to kick off the unofficial start of the summer Memorial Day weekend, to just let people know how to prepare for the potential of coastal emergencies while making light of a heavy subject with island inspired entertainment,” Malewski said.