Parks and the pandemic: Our changing relationship

Air Date: April 7, 2020
Bicyclists, joggers and walkers enjoy a beautiful day on the Schuylkill River Trail near Boathouse Row, on Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Disease outbreaks in the past led to the creation of a lot of Philadelphia’s park space. Now, during the coronavirus pandemic, parks are one of the few places where people can get some fresh air while social distancing. But there’s concern that they won’t be able to keep providing the safe open space everybody needs. Could this pandemic change how we create parks and how we use them?

Guests: Meir Rinde and Catalina Jaramillo, WHYY’s PlanPhilly

 

 

 

