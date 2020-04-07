Parks and the pandemic: Our changing relationship

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Disease outbreaks in the past led to the creation of a lot of Philadelphia’s park space. Now, during the coronavirus pandemic, parks are one of the few places where people can get some fresh air while social distancing. But there’s concern that they won’t be able to keep providing the safe open space everybody needs. Could this pandemic change how we create parks and how we use them?

Guests: Meir Rinde and Catalina Jaramillo, WHYY’s PlanPhilly