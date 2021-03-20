The ‘lungs of our city’: Philly offering 1,000 free trees for residents to plant at home

The arrival of spring means — in addition to a much-needed respite after a long, pandemic winter — another free tree giveaway in Philadelphia.

Up to 1,000 residents will be able to receive a free tree to plant on their property thanks to TreePhilly, a Philadelphia Parks & Recreation program run in partnership with the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

TreePhilly was born out of Mayor Michael Nutter’s Office of Sustainability in 2009, with the goal of supporting Philadelphia neighborhoods in establishing a healthy canopy of trees.

An April 2020 study in the Lancet Journal shows that an improved tree canopy could save hundreds of Philadelphians per year from premature death.

“Trees are the lungs of our city,” said Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell. “They help keep Philadelphians healthier, and make our neighborhoods stronger and more beautiful.”