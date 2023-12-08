Neighbors are fighting a proposed campsite on Landenberg’s Big Elk Creek State Park

DCNR spokesman Wesley Robinson said the state wants to be as minimally invasive as possible. The proposed campsite would only be about 5% of the entire state park, he said.

“A lot of what we do is species protection and making sure that their habitats are safe, so we’re not coming in and creating some sort of resort-style park,” Robinson said. He added that nothing has been finalized. “We’re not looking to build up the entire park and add hundreds and thousands of campsites.”

Camping in our backyard

A point of contention for residents is the proposed campsite location — currently, an open field on a hill that looms over neighborhoods, including Consorto’s. The hill lines up against a narrow road, and some homes on the opposite side directly face the site. Residents say the current number of trees around the piece of land would not add enough privacy.

“I love the state park system. I’m a huge advocate. We use them all the time. My family benefits,” said resident Ryan Kelley. “I don’t recall any state park I’ve ever camped in where it was within line of sight of a community, or a neighborhood, or residents.”

Residents worry they will be burdened by noise, lights, and traffic. Consorto said she’s also concerned that campfires on the hill could contribute to air pollution.

“The wind always blows off the field toward our neighborhood,” she said. “So, all of the smoke from the campfires will inevitably end up in our neighborhood, causing a problem for air quality.”

Residents say they’re also concerned about impacts to habitats and waterways. Big Elk Creek State Park is home to 15 endangered or rare plants, including three varieties of orchids, as well as rare species, such as the short-eared owl. A part of Big Elk Creek, which is a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay, also wraps around the park, and the hill.

Jeff Marion, a research biologist at the U.S. Geological Survey, has studied visitor impacts to protected natural areas. When campsites are constructed, vegetation loss can occur when roads are paved and campsite pads are created, he said. Other potential impacts include erosion of soils into water bodies if visitors create their own trails for walking, biking, or all-terrain vehicle riding, Marion said.

However, these impacts can be minimized if visitors use sustainable trails, and if campsites are built in areas with fewer sensitive habitats, he said.

Marion said parks must regulate campers and educate them on low-impact practices, such as avoiding wildlife, keeping fires small, not interfering with nature, and hiking in designated areas.

“Our research shows that you can sustainably design trail systems so that you can have more use with less resource impact. You can sustainably design camping,” he said.

Marion, who also camps, added that most people who enjoy outdoor recreation such as camping respect the ground they’re sleeping and walking on.

“Most outdoor visitors are pretty well-educated, and they love these places that they’re visiting. So, they tend to be an easy sell on low-impact practices,” he said. “They love to share these places with their kids. And they want them to be there for their grandkids to enjoy.”

Residents such as Jim Noland say they’re not opposed to primitive camping at Big Elk Creek State Park. However, they believe allowing RV access, parking lots, and buildings such as shower houses would be a step too far.

“I knew they were talking about camping and I figured, ‘It’s probably going to be a nice camping area or two for the scouts to pitch some tents and enjoy the preserve.’ And I would have been in support of that,” Noland said.

But when he saw RVs and electrical hookups in DCNR’s PowerPoint presentation during a Nov. 6 meeting, he was shocked.

“I didn’t meet a single person that wasn’t as outraged as I was,” Noland said.

DCNR’s Robinson said the plans are still conceptual, and the style of campsite has not been chosen. The state is open to a variety of options, he said.

Meeting a demand

The demand for camping has increased nationwide since the pandemic — campsites and RV rental companies have reported their businesses are booming.

In 2020, the state announced a plan to increase outdoor recreation, and meet residents’ desires for greater camping access. Currently, 46% of Pennsylvania state parks offer camping, and three quarters of those sites accept RVs. These vehicles make the outdoors more accessible for people with physical limitations, said Mark Johnson of Asbury, New Jersey, who has back problems.

Johnson has camped for about 15 years, including in Pennsylvania. He runs a Meetup group for adults who enjoy a variety of outdoor recreational activities. State park campsites are popular, Johnson said, because they’re more affordable, and larger than private sites.

“There’s challenges to get reservations. They are extremely crowded. You need to make reservations probably months in advance if you want to get good sites,” he said.