Last month, almost 39,000 items were checked out at the library’s current location in downtown Newark. A move could have influenced this statistic positively or negatively.

Therefore, the library has opted to stay at its location and is now focusing on solidifying plans with Quinn Evans, a renowned architectural firm known for its sustainable design expertise, to enhance the library’s appearance and sustainability. Recently, a blueprint of the library was unveiled, showcasing its innovative features and sustainable design elements.

“You will see that it has what they call biophilic design, and biophilia is the science of how bringing the outdoors indoors is healthy for people,” Brown said. “They’re going to be using solar orientation and passive design to make sure that we are able to make the most of natural light. They’re going to be using sustainable building materials, and we will have an EV charging station.”

In its commitment to sustainability, architects will utilize solar orientation and passive design techniques to maximize natural light. They will also incorporate an all-electric mechanical system and solar panels.

With community engagement at the forefront, community members emphasized their focus on quality space.

“One of the things we heard that people were looking for in terms of improvements and change is the quality of the space, you know, the layout of the space, the acoustics of the space, the resources that were available in the space, the different seating arrangements in different types of rooms,” she pointed.

In total, the two-story library will comprise 11 study rooms, conference and meeting rooms, a performance space, a children’s program room and, notably, an esports and media center with a recording studio — something uniquely important to the community.

“We have included a creative suite that supports podcasting. We have an esports space, and one of the things that I’m sure you’re aware of is that esports has really gone mainstream,” she noted. “The University of Delaware actually has a curriculum and some of the neighboring schools do as well. So this will really be our first library space to support esports.”