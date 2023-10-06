WHYY is hosting a ‘pop-up’ newsroom in Newark, Del.

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As part of an ongoing effort to deepen our community relationships, WHYY News is hosting “pop-up” newsrooms in our coverage area. These off-site events will give us a chance to hold space for our audience and community members, and grow our relationship with the people we serve.

“WHYY News is ecstatic to host pop-up newsrooms across the region to further connect with the communities we serve,” said Sarah Glover, Vice President of News & Civic Dialogue at WHYY. “Our news staff welcomes tips and feedback during our pop-up newsroom hours in person. We are here to listen to our audience and act on the stories you’d like to see WHYY News tell.”

On Friday, Delaware reporter Johnny Perez-Gonzalez and senior managing editor Mark Eichmann will be at the Newark Free Library on 750 Library Ave. in Newark.