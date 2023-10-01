A program that’s helped launch nearly 800 Delaware entrepreneurs gets financial boost

Promoting local economic growth remains a top priority for the organization.

According to a report from the White House, Delaware has seen a sizable increase in applications to start new businesses since 2021, reaching levels not seen since 2005.Another report from online commerce site Shopify shows that Delaware, along with Wyoming and California, led the way in making substantial contributions to their local economies through entrepreneurship in 2022.

West End sees those patterns within its Launcher program with the growing number of entrepreneurs graduating from its program.

“We have 796 graduates right now,” Bowen said. “Of those, there are 332 businesses that have been started or expanded, and then because of that, that’s created 595 jobs or helped people retain their job.”

More economic activity is expected from six ongoing classes happening right now.

“This most recent cohort we had much more than we expected. So some of our classes are fuller and we’ve got like 23 or 24 participants in a class,” she said. “Which we did not expect, but demand has been growing and people want to start a business.”

With the additional funding, West End will add three more classes in the spring, including one in Spanish. The classes will be hosted at different locations throughout the county, in partnership with community organizations already working in those areas.

“We’ll be at the Bear Library and that’ll actually be our Spanish-speaking class and then we have one at the Claymont Library, which is partnered with the Claymont Community Center,” she said. “And then the Route 9 Innovation Library in New Castle and our partner over there is Rose Hill Community Center.”

About 50% of their graduates are in the food and beverage business, but others work in event planning, apparel, cleaning services, landscaping, construction, and more.

Among the successful graduates of the entrepreneurship program is Ondre Gipson, a 32-year-old resident of Wilmington who completed the program in 2018. Gipson holds a degree in kinesiology from Delaware State University. From a young age, he dreamed of owning a business. He credits the Launcher program for helping redirect his career.

“The Launcher program solidified that this is for me,” said Gipson, who now owns the entertainment company True Hustler Worldwide. “If it wasn’t for Launcher, I still would kind of be green to a lot of information when it comes to business. I think Launcher is one of the bridges to success in any communities, you know underprivileged, mostly impoverished communities.”