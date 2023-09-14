The Delaware Hispanic Commission and the United Way of Delaware’s Delaware Racial Justice Collaborative are helping the students with both funds and guidance, but all decisions about the summit are made by 24 members of the student planning committee from across the state.

“It has been so heartwarming, so encouraging, and so inspiring for me to work with these students to help bring their vision to life, which is really celebrating the culture of Latinos and Hispanics during Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Raina Allen, DRJC’s director. “Also, scaling up student voices in schools, and alongside the adults who serve them and their allies.”

“We need to learn and build bridges,” she added.

DHC’s Laura Gendreau called the summit “a great opportunity to really empower the youth of our state and have an opportunity to really give them a platform for their voice.”

Hagmen, who has both white and Colombian backgrounds, talked with other members of the planning committee about the importance of unification, but also expanding cultural awareness and a sense of belonging for people like himself.

He feels like he has to work a bit harder to fit in certain circles and questions himself if he’s ‘Latino enough.’

“Sometimes I feel a little bit out of place, sometimes I feel like I’m between worlds,” he said. “I’m not fully anything, and I think that a lot of people can probably relate to that.”

Hagmen laughed explaining how that duality played out in his family. “My white grandparents would give me a Lego set for Christmas, and my abuelo would like to try to ship us fruit.”

He said this event will align with his desire to know more about his culture. He encouraged people with diverse backgrounds to join the conversation, Latino or not.