As summer comes to an end and students prepare to head back to school, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency has been working to ensure a safe and healthy academic year through their new School Safety and Wellness Suite program.

The program encompasses a comprehensive approach with three key components. Its goal is to quickly notify administrators about serious problems and provide them with tools and resources that their students may use in escalating situations.

“The first part of the suite is our SAFE app,” said DEMA’s Nicole Shuler-Geer. “Also in the suite is a standardized, evidence-based behavioral threat assessment mode, [a] suicide risk assessment model, and a case management piece to house all the information that would follow the student K-12, no matter where they go in the state.”

While continuing to serve as the primary anonymous reporting app, the highlight in this launch is upgrades to the SAFE DE app, formerly known as STOPit. The newer version includes new features and services,

“We’ve taken that app and we have enhanced it. We’ve enhanced it with crisis texting, neuro resilience, mental health education, basic needs resources, as well as state and local resources,” said Shuler-Geer.

“The app can be tailored to specific schools and what’s in the surrounding area or resources that are available to that specific school,” she said. “For instance, maybe a food pantry or coat closet or shelter or any of those types of things that might be specific to that particular area or school.”