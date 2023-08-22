As school starts back up this fall, the well-being of students in the Colonial School District will get special focus. The northern Delaware district just received a $3.6 million federal grant to enhance social and emotional help for students.

The money comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Return to Learn program.

Because of the program’s rigorous application process, district leaders were pleasantly surprised to be one of 21 districts awarded the grant.

“We did feel like it was going to be very competitive because it’s one thing for an entire state Department of Education to apply. But for a school district to apply is really a different scale,” said Colonial’s John Cooper “It’s a well-known national program, and there are many, many thousands of school districts across the country. So to be one of 21 to have our proposal accepted is just fantastic. We’re very, very, very happy about it.”

For Colonial, the grant will provide additional behavioral health support services to students who are absent from school as a result of mental health related issues. That includes things like talk of suicide, criminal and legal problems, substance use, high conflict, and violent relationships.

“This program is going to allow us to strengthen our partnership between the school district and those adolescent mental health facilities so that while those students are in their care, we are maintaining contact with them,” Cooper said. “When they are prepared to be discharged to return to school, we are able to not have them just go up on a random Thursday, but actually plan that transition … where we ensure that we have the counseling services in place that they might need.”