WHYY News will host its latest pop-up newsroom inside our office in downtown Wilmington.

The event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, is part of the newsroom’s ongoing effort to deepen our community relationships. It gives reporters a chance to hear from our audience and community members about topics and stories that interest them.

Members of the Delaware reporting team, including Cris Barrish, Sarah Mueller and Johnny Perez-Gonzalez, as well as WHYY News Director Mark Eichmann, will be available to meet with residents inside our Wilmington office at 605 N. Market St.

Barrish is a national award-winning multimedia investigative reporter for WHYY News, covering a wide range of topics related to Delaware. He joined WHYY News in 2017 and produces web, radio and television pieces, including two Emmy Award-winning half-hour documentaries — “Rebound from Murder Town” and “Where is Wilmington High?” Most recently, he produced “Resurrecting Riverside,” a documentary on efforts to transform parts of Northeast Wilmington.

Mueller is WHYY News’ Delaware politics reporter. Her beat focuses on the Delaware General Assembly and state government as a whole. In recognition of her work to expose thefts from the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund in 2024, she was given the Distinguished Journalism Award by the Delaware Coalition for Open Government, which “honors those who are committed to the public’s right to know and have exposed critical information through their journalism and work in news media.”

Perez-Gonzalez reports on issues throughout the state of Delaware, with a special focus on issues in the southern part of the state. He also coordinates our reporting in Spanish, both online at whyy.org/primerestado and via WhatsApp, where he publishes a weekly newsletter.

Eichmann has been covering news in Delaware for more than 20 years. He was named WHYY’s news director earlier this year. He’s the creator of a series of TV specials that take a fun look at Delaware’s unique history and people. You can find “Dela-Where?,” “Dela-Where 2?” and “Dela-Where Else?” online.