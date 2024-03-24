From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Nine Delaware libraries will share $40 million in federal funding to expand their facilities and update programming to better reflect how modern libraries are being used.

In the early morning, families with young children venture into libraries all across Delaware to choose books, indulge in reading or participate in early learning activities. As the day progresses into late afternoon and evening, young adults and seniors converge there for study sessions, book exploration, late-night events or to access public services.

Without a doubt, libraries have transformed from just a place to get books into more of a social hub, said Rony Baltazar-Lopez, director of communications at the Delaware Department of State.

“Libraries have evolved over the years to not just become a place where people can come and read and check out books, but also places where individuals can come and make doctor’s appointments, use telehealth services,” he said. “Libraries in general have become more than just reading space, they’ve become social hubs for all people of all types of backgrounds.”