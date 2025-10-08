From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Camden officials have launched a collaboration among Camden County Improvement Authority, Cooper Foundation and Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors to address affordable housing needs in the City of Camden.

The Camden Community Housing Collaborative will work to improve housing options for city residents and those who want to move into the city.

“What is lacking in the city is a quality housing stock to give options to people who live, who work in the city, to remain in the city when their work hours are done,” said Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey L. Nash, who is also chief executive officer of the Rowan Rutgers joint board.

In addition to a slowdown in housing development, Camden has a disproportionately older housing stock, said Ashley Maddison, managing attorney of the housing justice program at Rutgers University Law School in Camden.

“It’s got lead paint, it has plumbing issues, drainage issues, all kinds of issues,” she said, adding that the housing stock “has just not kept up with all the activity that goes on in Camden.”

“We’ve had experiences with multiple generations of families who, though living in different homes within the City of Camden, were exposed to lead or were exposed to other poor living conditions,” Maddison said.

Earlier this year, officials touted that home prices are increasing in the city, mirroring a statewide trend.