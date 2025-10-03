From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The federal government shutdown that began at midnight on Oct. 1 continues and the impasse is impacting thousands of federal workers and their families in New Jersey. Republicans and Democrats in Washington, D.C. have been unable to reach a deal to extend subsidies for those who get health care insurance through the Affordable Care Act, among other disruptions in services. Prior to the current government shutdown, the most recent one in 2018 lasted 34 days.

Who is impacted and what is affected by the current shutdown?

While nonessential employees are furloughed, military personnel, federal law enforcement officials and all active-duty National Guard and Reservists on active-duty orders are required to continue working during the shutdown without pay. The Coast Guard will continue patrols and operations in New Jersey waterways, but members will not be paid.

Air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration officers at Newark Liberty International Airport are also considered essential employees and will continue to work without a paycheck. Congress typically approves a measure to grant them backpay once the shutdown is over.

National Parks Service sites in New Jersey, including the Statue of Liberty National Monument, will remain open, but that is subject to change.

“National parks remain as accessible as possible during the federal government shutdown. However, some services may be limited or unavailable,” a message posted on the National Parks Service’s website reads.