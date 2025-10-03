How the federal government shutdown is affecting New Jersey
Thousands of federal employees in the Garden State are hit by furloughs. National Parks and recreation areas in N.J. remain open, but that’s subject to change.Listen 0:41
The federal government shutdown that began at midnight on Oct. 1 continues and the impasse is impacting thousands of federal workers and their families in New Jersey. Republicans and Democrats in Washington, D.C. have been unable to reach a deal to extend subsidies for those who get health care insurance through the Affordable Care Act, among other disruptions in services. Prior to the current government shutdown, the most recent one in 2018 lasted 34 days.
Who is impacted and what is affected by the current shutdown?
While nonessential employees are furloughed, military personnel, federal law enforcement officials and all active-duty National Guard and Reservists on active-duty orders are required to continue working during the shutdown without pay. The Coast Guard will continue patrols and operations in New Jersey waterways, but members will not be paid.
Air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration officers at Newark Liberty International Airport are also considered essential employees and will continue to work without a paycheck. Congress typically approves a measure to grant them backpay once the shutdown is over.
National Parks Service sites in New Jersey, including the Statue of Liberty National Monument, will remain open, but that is subject to change.
“National parks remain as accessible as possible during the federal government shutdown. However, some services may be limited or unavailable,” a message posted on the National Parks Service’s website reads.
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children — the federal program administered by the USDA commonly known as WIC that provides food, nutrition education and other services to low-income women — is still operating, but it could quickly run out of funding and be put on hold. If the shutdown lasts for an extended period of time, benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP,could also be affected.
On the first day of the shutdown, President Donald Trump announced that billions of dollars in federal funding for the Gateway Rail Tunnel between Jersey and New York were being halted. But for now, construction continues on the project, which is slated to be completed in 2035.
Services not impacted by the shutdown
All state agencies, including the Motor Vehicle Commission, and state parks and historical sites remain open and operational, but interruptions in federal funding could impact their operations moving forward.
Social Security payments and Supplemental Security Income payments to those with disabilities or little or no income or resources will continue without interruption.
Individuals on Medicare, Medicaid and those receiving disability insurance will continue to receive their benefits, but it may take longer to contact those agencies because of employee furloughs.
All Veterans Affairs medical facilities and clinics in New Jersey will remain operational, but education and job training programs could be halted.
The U.S. Postal Service is not affected by the government shutdown, so normal mail service will continue.
