Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes has vowed that his campaign for a sixth term will go on. This despite not capturing the number of delegates needed to earn a spot on “the line” for the June primary.

Hughes lost to his challenger, Asm. Dan Benson, who received the party’s support and a preferential spot on the ballot, referred to as “the line.”

The incumbent had a glimmer of hope. He could have still shared a spot on the ballot with Benson, had he captured at least 40% of the delegates.

But the tally wasn’t even close.

Of the 499 delegates that attended and cast a ballot during Sunday’s endorsement convention in West Windsor, 384 of them, or 78%, voted to support Benson. Hughes captured 109 delegates, or about 22%.

Benson thanked delegates for their support and confidence to move the party forward.

“I look forward to taking our message of leadership that works for everyone into the June 6 primary and making the case for new leadership in Mercer,” he said.

Hughes, who has been county executive since 2004, said that the party mandate was no surprise and accused Benson and Mercer County Democratic chairperson Janice Mironov of being “intent on weakening our party for their own personal ambitions and gain.”

Also, as New Jersey Globe reported, Hughes prophesied that he would not get party support during their candidate forum last week.

“I believe the voters of this great county recognize effective leadership and my long record of accomplishments,” he said. “We have always put our constituents first by providing critical services and opening up county government to everyone regardless of their gender, race, ethnicity, or geography.”

Hughes has touted his accomplishments over nearly two decades in office, including the county’s largest project to date – a new criminal courthouse – and preserving more than 5,700 acres of open space. Among his priorities for a sixth term would be the construction of a new terminal at Trenton-Mercer Airport, continuing the rehabilitation of the Mercer County Courthouse, and the installing “scores” of new chargers for electric vehicles. But Hughes’ leadership has also been under scrutiny as of late. Issues in the county’s finance department have dulled the luster on Hughes’ record.