The stage was set Tuesday for a forum featuring the candidates running for Mercer County Executive at the West Windsor branch of the Mercer County Library.

Asm. Dan Benson is challenging incumbent Brian Hughes. The latter is aiming for a sixth term in office.

Leaders of the West Windsor Township Democratic Club and Committee, which sponsored the forum, sought out a moderator who wasn’t a Mercer County resident.

But the forum turned into a long-form interview.

Hughes withdrew from the event the night before. As a result, Benson was given a nearly hour-long opportunity to give those in attendance a deep dive into why he should be the next county executive.

“I’m running because I want to reflect your values at the county level and to fight for Mercer County to make sure we get every dollar we can to fix our finances,” Benson said to the audience in his closing pitch, “and restore that innovation and collaboration with all of our towns so that we can always have the pride that we need in our communities.”

The West Windsor event is not the only candidate forum that Hughes has pulled out of. The day prior, he withdrew from a forum with the Pennington Democratic Committee the morning of the event.

“I was disappointed to hear that at what, to me, was pretty last minute, but I let my committee members and others who planned to attend know,” said Nadine Stern, chairwoman of the committee who is among the dozens of municipal leaders in the county who have endorsed Benson.

But that doesn’t mean that Hughes has been missing in action. He has shown up to candidate forums sponsored by the Princeton Community Democratic Organization, Our Revolution Trenton Mercer, and New Jersey Globe.

These forums are taking place ahead of the county Democratic Endorsement Convention on Sunday. That is when the party will decide on endorsements for political office. Those who receive party support will earn a favorable ballot position, also known as “the line.”