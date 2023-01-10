Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said Monday he is “inclined” to support the incumbent, Brian Hughes, in the race for Mercer County Executive. That is despite one of his predecessors supporting Assemblyman Dan Benson in the upcoming Democratic Primary.

“I think that our county executive has done a great job over the years,” Gusciora said. “We continue to partner with the county to get things done in the capital city.”

Hughes is running for his sixth term as county executive. But he will need to beat a spirited challenge from Benson, who announced his candidacy in December. The Democratic primary is set for June 6.

Gusciora’s support for Hughes comes as Doug Palmer, the former mayor of Trenton, endorsed Benson. Palmer, who led the city for 20 years, said Hughes did not build upon the investments his administration made to jump start an economic recovery for the city.