A spokesperson for Palmer declined to comment on how soon a decision would be made on a campaign run. If Palmer does decide to challenge Hughes, it would pit two popular Democrats against each other. The question that will ultimately be put before Mercer County Democrats during the primary is whether they’re ready to turn the reins over to a new county executive.

“If people feel like 20 years is long enough and if they’re ready to turn the page, then Doug Palmer does have a chance,” said Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University.

Palmer, in an interview with NJ Advance Media, said he has “a renewed energy,” adding he sees “a new vision and direction for our county government, and I see myself articulating that vision.”

Palmer left office in 2010 after five terms. He also left Trenton. He currently resides in Princeton. Though he left politics more than a decade ago, Palmer remains active in the community.

“He has been certainly involved in the civic life of the district,” Rasmussen said. “I’ve seen him involved in questions of what kind of development we’re going to have in the county … so he continues to play a role.”