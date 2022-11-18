New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy hopes to have solutions to an ongoing crisis in staffing K-12 schools. If a task force does its job, he will have them fairly soon.

The governor announced an executive order during last week’s NJEA convention in Atlantic City that would create a task force to develop short- and long-term recommendations to increase the number of teachers and support staff at K-12 schools in the state.

The governor said that New Jersey prides itself on the quality of education it provides children, noting in a press release, “our state is no exception to the national teacher shortage currently straining our education system.”

“With a critical need for learning recovery and acceleration as well as mental health support for our students, teachers and other school staff are more essential than ever,” Murphy said. “This task force will help us better understand how we can address ongoing shortages in our state in order to grow this critical workforce on behalf of New Jersey’s students.”

The Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey will have until Jan. 31, 2023 to provide Murphy with initial recommendations. Dr. Erin Robinson, an assistant professor of public policy and administration at Rutgers University-Camden, said task forces can be symbolic responses to major policy issues.

However, Robinson said residents should be optimistic about this task force.