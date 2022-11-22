It took the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office one week to determine there was a miscommunication between Dominion Voting Systems and Royal Printing.

With that, the investigation into what went wrong on Election Day in Mercer County, New Jersey is over.

Investigators did not find any vote tampering or criminal intent. Just the miscommunication between Dominion, who made the ballot scanners, and Royal, the company which printed the ballots used that day.

The prosecutor’s office also found that ballots from Princeton and Robbinsville that were reported missing were not.

“The ballots were placed inside of the scanner’s bins and secured at the Mercer County Board of Elections,” according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri, who was quoted in a press release emailed Monday night.

The prosecutor’s office declined to comment further.