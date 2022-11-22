The Mercer County Board of Elections in New Jersey is getting there.

They announced on Sunday that the remaining emergency ballots and mail ballots from the Nov. 8 General Election have been counted, nearly two weeks later.

Two days earlier, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, in her capacity as acting governor, signed an executive order moving municipal run-off elections resulting from the general election to Tuesday, Dec. 13.

“As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, it is imperative that we give our elections officials – who have been working around the clock – the necessary time they need to effectively gather Election Day materials and ballots,” Oliver said in a news release.

At least three municipalities, including Trenton, have confirmed the need for runoff elections.

In Mercer County, officials updated vote totals Monday morning on the county’s results page. They are “currently adjudicating and counting the provisional votes.”

“To the citizens of Mercer County and the various candidates, I offer my gratitude for your patience and forbearance as we work to ensure that your voices were heard on November 8,” said Nathaniel Walker, superintendent of elections for Mercer County in the news release announcing the update on the vote count.

Mercer County election officials have not responded to multiple interview requests.