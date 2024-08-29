What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

A text message phishing scam is targeting registered voters in Philadelphia’s suburbs.

The message tells the recipient that they are not registered to vote, and directs them to submit personal information on “AllVote.com,” an unverified, unsecure website.

Officials in one county are actively trying to educate residents.

“We are asking residents to stay vigilant and be careful with their personal information,” said Jamila H. Winder, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “It is an unfortunate reality that these bad actors know how important voting is to Montgomery County residents and will use that to exploit them. We need everyone to be aware and protect their personal data.”

Voter registration status can be verified on the Pennsylvania Department of State website.

Montgomery County Commissioner Tom DiBello urged residents to “never share personal information with an unknown source.”

Montgomery County officials reminded residents that any government communication about voting will be clearly marked, and are urging residents to reach out to Voter Services at montcovotes@montgomerycountypa.gov or 610-278-3280 with any concerns.