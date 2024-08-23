‘I don’t want to go back’: Harris-Walz slogans stick at Montco DNC watch party

Closer to Taylor’s hometown, more than 100 residents, local officials and Democratic organizers flocked to the third floor of a Glenside office building to rally around the Harris-Walz ticket.

It was only a little more than a month back that Estelle Ronderos, 79, attended the Biden-Trump presidential debate night watch party sponsored by the Montgomery County Democratic Committee.

“That feeling was very sad. We were very discouraged when [Biden] came in and was drooping,” Ronderos said.

She later attended Harris’ rally at Temple University, where she introduced Walz as her running mate. Ronderos said it was a stark contrast between debate night and Harris’ entry into the race.

“It starts with her demeanor. She and Walz are just happy, exciting people. They’re not downers,” she said. “But I have always been a liberal and I do believe in the policies that the Democrats are fighting for and I don’t want to go back.”

Estelle’s husband Alvaro Ronderos, 70, said he’s been blown away by the convention speakers.

“Michelle Obama was just super and Bill Clinton had some great lines last night,” Alvaro Ronderos said. “He really put this shiv into [Republican presidential candidate Donald] Trump more than once, actually. It’s so encouraging to see Democrats actually naming him and putting him in these terrible places — that he put himself in — but calling it out and making the stakes of this election so clear.”

The Democratic couple from Plymouth Meeting said for Harris to keep this momentum, the party must conduct itself as underdogs. Alvaro Ronderos doesn’t want to be lulled into a false sense of security.

“It’s too easy to just rely on that and not put in the work and I think it’s essential that we put in the work, knock on the doors, do the phone calls [and] talk to our friends and neighbors,” he said.