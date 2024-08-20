What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The Montgomery County Republican Committee voted unanimously to oust Upper Merion GOP leader Matthew McCaffery for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in a July op-ed.

County GOP chairman Christian Nascimento sent McCaffery a letter Tuesday afternoon, informing him of the decision. McCaffery, who was recently the victim of a swatting incident, told WHYY News he wasn’t surprised.

“I’ve been open and honest about it,” McCaffery said. “I broke the bylaws.”

McCaffery’s expulsion comes days after he was targeted in an alleged swatting incident. He appeared on CNN for an interview to discuss his opposition to former President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon. Hours later, Upper Merion police officers arrived at his home with their weapons unholstered. McCaffery and his family left the incident shaken up but unharmed.

He has been outspoken in his opposition to Trump. Nascimento told McCaffery in the letter that the disciplinary committee felt it was a “straightforward case.” By publicly discouraging people to vote against Trump and openly supporting Harris, McCaffrey had been in violation of party bylaws.