Montgomery County Republican Committee tosses Upper Merion GOP leader for endorsing Kamala Harris
Upper Merion GOP leader Matthew McCaffery, who was recently the victim of a swatting incident, admitted to violating the party bylaws.
What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.
The Montgomery County Republican Committee voted unanimously to oust Upper Merion GOP leader Matthew McCaffery for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in a July op-ed.
County GOP chairman Christian Nascimento sent McCaffery a letter Tuesday afternoon, informing him of the decision. McCaffery, who was recently the victim of a swatting incident, told WHYY News he wasn’t surprised.
“I’ve been open and honest about it,” McCaffery said. “I broke the bylaws.”
McCaffery’s expulsion comes days after he was targeted in an alleged swatting incident. He appeared on CNN for an interview to discuss his opposition to former President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon. Hours later, Upper Merion police officers arrived at his home with their weapons unholstered. McCaffery and his family left the incident shaken up but unharmed.
He has been outspoken in his opposition to Trump. Nascimento told McCaffery in the letter that the disciplinary committee felt it was a “straightforward case.” By publicly discouraging people to vote against Trump and openly supporting Harris, McCaffrey had been in violation of party bylaws.
“Further, during the disciplinary hearing, a continued lack of remorse and admission that you knowingly violated the bylaws solidified the Committee’s belief that similar behaviors would continue if you were allowed to retain your seats, only to the detriment of the party,” Nascimento wrote.
Nascimento did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
McCaffery is required to relinquish all passwords, accounts, documents and administrative access related to his position as the municipal chair of the Upper Merion GOP.
He said during Monday’s disciplinary hearing that he was questioned about his motivations — whether or not he was paid or compelled to speak out. He said there’s “no grand conspiracy.” McCaffery still believes Trump is a threat to the party.
“I’m just a local guy that is sticking up for what he believes in and that’s what I’m going to continue to do,” McCaffery said.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.