What we know — and don’t know — about the Harris policy agenda

But Vice President Harris only began her race on July 21, when President Biden stepped aside and passed her the torch.

While Democrats have been thrilled with the fresh energy Harris has brought to the race, her campaign speeches to date have been long on vibes and short on actual platforms. Many of her positions are based on proposals originally made by Biden that he and Democrats were unable to get through Congress.

As the Democratic National Convention gets underway this week, here are some highlights of what she’s said so far about what she would do if she wins in November.

The economy

Harris gave her first major policy speech on what she would do to address the high costs of housing, groceries, health care and raising kids. Her proposals include:

Tax breaks for homebuilders with the goal of building 3 million new housing units in four years

Up to $25,000 in down-payment aid for first-time homebuyers

Up to $6,000 for low- and middle-income families with new babies

Up to $3,600 per child per year in an expanded child tax credit

A ban on price gouging in the food sector, singling out meat prices in particular

Work with states to ban the use of medical debt in credit scores

In other campaign speeches, Harris has said she would:

Ban hidden bank fees

Hike the minimum wage

Ban taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers

Support affordable child care and paid family leave

So far, there have been few details on:

The overall costs of these new measures

Whether Harris would raise taxes or cut other spending to pay for them

Who would qualify for the various incentives

The Harris campaign told Politico that she would not raise taxes on people making less than $400,000 per year.