Trump falls just below 50% in popular vote, but gets more than in past elections

This story originally appeared on NPR.

President-elect Donald Trump got very close to a majority of the vote in this presidential election, but not quite. It is not exactly the “ unprecedented and powerful mandate ” Trump claimed on election night.

In fact, this year’s popular-vote margin is the second-closest since 1968 and still tightening. It shows just how closely divided the country is politically, and that any shift to the right is marginal.

Republicans are likely to have the same or a slightly smaller House majority as they have now, and despite new GOP control of the Senate, there is evidence that many Republicans in key states voted for Trump but not necessarily for Republican Senate candidates.

With 96% of the vote in, Trump has, according to the Associated Press, 49.97% to Vice President Harris’ 48.36%, or 76.9 million votes to 74.4 million. ( The U.S. Election Atlas has a higher raw vote total and a slightly narrower margin, 49.78% to 48.23, or 77.1 million votes to 74.7 million.)

It’s the highest percentage Trump has received in his three runs at the presidency. (He got just less than 46% in 2016 and less than 47% in 2020.) Votes are still being counted, including provisional and overseas ballots across the country.

The 2000 election was decided by just 0.51 percentage points with then-Vice President Al Gore winning the popular vote but losing in the Electoral College to George W. Bush. The 2024 margin may very well get slightly closer, as the provisional ballots have favored Harris and they are coming from blue states like California, Oregon and New York.