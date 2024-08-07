What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

More than 12,000 people packed into Temple University’s Liacouras Center to catch a first glimpse of Vice President Kamala Harris with her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Philadelphia-area voters, who waited outside Tuesday in the heat, said they felt rewarded by the campaign’s energy and the synergy between the ticket and the Pennsylvania’s Democratic heavyweights.

“The Democrats are in array now,” said Mary Jane Fluck, 63, a voter from Delaware County. “We’re not in disarray.”

The historical implications of the moment were not lost on several Black voters, who were ecstatic to see themselves in Harris.

“It’s inspiring and a little overwhelming,” said Annia Jasper, 31, from Delaware. “Kamala is our first female Black vice president and it’s just amazing to see someone who looks like me on the stage as the Democratic nominee for president.”