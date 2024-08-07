What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.
More than 12,000 people packed into Temple University’s Liacouras Center to catch a first glimpse of Vice President Kamala Harris with her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
Philadelphia-area voters, who waited outside Tuesday in the heat, said they felt rewarded by the campaign’s energy and the synergy between the ticket and the Pennsylvania’s Democratic heavyweights.
“The Democrats are in array now,” said Mary Jane Fluck, 63, a voter from Delaware County. “We’re not in disarray.”
The historical implications of the moment were not lost on several Black voters, who were ecstatic to see themselves in Harris.
“It’s inspiring and a little overwhelming,” said Annia Jasper, 31, from Delaware. “Kamala is our first female Black vice president and it’s just amazing to see someone who looks like me on the stage as the Democratic nominee for president.”
President Joe Biden’s departure from the ticket in July sent Harris on a nationwide hunt for a suitable running mate. Her campaign ended up with a shortlist of potential partners — including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Harris chose Walz over the Upper Dublin-native in the eleventh hour, just before she kicked off her seven state campaign grind in Philadelphia. Margaret Swoboda, chair of the Centre County Democratic Committee, understood Harris’ choice but said Shapiro has been one of Pennsylvania’s finest.
Attendees welcomed Shapiro to the stage with a standing ovation and a lengthy applause.
“It’s bittersweet,” Swoboda, 68, said. “We would love for him to go higher but we love him right here. And Pennsylvania will be well taken care of in the White House.”
Chrishaun Hutchinson, 28, of Philadelphia, felt good about Walz’ debut.
“I wasn’t too familiar with him prior to this week, not being from Minnesota, but learning a little bit about him and what he stood for, his journey that led him to now be the candidate for the vice president of the United States — I feel really good about him,” Hutchinson said.
A couple of months ago, he wasn’t confident in the Democrats’ chances in November. He said Harris has restored his faith.
“I feel motivated,” Hutchinson said. “I think that we have a fighting chance.”
Formerly known as the Apollo of Temple, the Liacouras Center has become North Philadelphia’s launching pad for major political campaigns. President Barack Obama dropped by for a visit in 2014 to rally for former Gov. Tom Wolf.
Sen. Bernie Sanders delivered a speech at the Liacouras Center in 2016 during his presidential bid. Most recently, President Donald Trump utilized the venue for his first ever rally in Philadelphia.
Coming into the evening, Democratic voters wanted Harris and her newly minted running mate to remind them of what’s at stake, convey a message of unity — while also letting the GOP know the Harris-Walz campaign can deliver a left hook.
“They’re punching back, but they’re not punching down,” Fluck said. “They’re punching across. If they punch, [Democrats] punch back rather than just ignore them. You can’t ignore that kind of thing.”
Biden’s exit might have been a boon to the campaign. Voters feel torn
Following President Joe Biden’s lackluster debate performance in June, Democratic-sponsored watch parties throughout the region reeked of angst, concern and fear over the election.
Natalie Chernicoff, who works for Women for Kamala Harris, said it was “anxiety-inducing.”
“Quite frankly, watching the debate and feeling a little bit like Biden’s response and debate tactic was not as strong as it had been in 2020, was scary to watch because so much is at stake right now,” Chernicoff, 33, said.
Swapping out Biden for Vice President Kamala Harris in July proved to be a much-needed shot of adrenaline for a campaign struggling to compete in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania.
Whether it be the “Kamala is Brat” memes or the coconut jokes, Chernicoff said she’s relieved that Gen Z has bought into the online hype surrounding Harris.
“She has spoken to and pulled in a sect of voters that we’ve been very, very worried about this whole time because they were not on board with Biden and I can’t really blame them because, to them, they’re looking at him as an old, establishment politician and that’s not the future,” Chernicoff said.
Leading up to Harris’ remarks, Shapiro as well as Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman addressed the crowd, laying out the party’s vision with Harris atop the ticket. From abortion to the U.S. Supreme Court, officials unloaded on former President Donald Trump’s platform.
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker took command over the crowd with a fiery speech.
This prompted an excited young voter to blow his whistle and wave a colorful sign with hand drawn coconuts.
