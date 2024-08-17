As the familiar sound of ringing school bells fills the air, it signals one clear message: the start of a new school year is just around the corner. School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington joined several school board members which included President Reginald Streater, and Sarah-Ashley Andrews to welcome students back to school at their Ring the Bell event at Phillies Citizens Bank Park stadium on August 13.

“This is my favorite time of the year,” said Andrews.

“Back to school, we get to gear up the kids, we are at Phillies stadium park, can’t get more exciting than this.”

The Phillie Phanatic, Phillies Ballgirls, and 1993 National League Champion Mickey Morandini welcomed students from Gen. Philip Kearny School and the girls flag football team from Academy at Palumbo.

“We won the championship game (we are) PIAA champions. It was an exciting moment, to be honest. I’m glad that I won it with the team that I won it with. I wouldn’t rather win it with anyone else,” said Palumbo Quarterback Raniyah Bennett.

Bennett and her teammates were recognized as the new Public League Girls Flag Football Team 2024 champions.

The Palumbo Griffins won the first officially recognized Public League Championship girls flag football championship on May 20 with a score of 20-0 over Kensington High School.

The team is one of the original teams to play as the sport continues to gain popularity in the area. This season was also the first season where the Public League and others began officially sanctioning the sport and recognizing a champion.