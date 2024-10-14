What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The 7th District congressional race between Tom Kean Jr. and Sue Altman is considered one of the most competitive in the Garden State and the entire nation.

Almost all congressional incumbents in New Jersey are favored to recapture their seats this fall, but according to the Cook Political Report, an independent, non-partisan organization that analyzes elections and campaigns for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Kean Jr. and Altman race is tight. The organization had considered the race a toss-up, but now rates it as leaning Republican.

The race will have national implications and could determine which party ultimately controls the House.

The 7th Congressional District encompasses parts of Central and North Jersey and includes all of Hunterdon and Warren Counties and parts of Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Union Counties.

Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr.

Kean comes from a political family. His father, Tom Kean Sr., was the former governor of New Jersey. His grandfather, Robert Kean, was a congressman.

Kean Jr., 56, was born and raised on his family’s estate in Livingston. He attended the Pingry School in Basking Ridge and then went to Dartmouth College. After graduation, Kean Jr. attended the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, where he received a master’s degree in law and diplomacy.

He began his public service career when President George H.W. Bush appointed him to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Kean Jr. also worked as a legislative staffer for New Jersey Congressman Bob Franks. During that time, he served as a volunteer firefighter and an emergency medical technician.

In 2001, Kean Jr. was elected to the New Jersey General Assembly. Two years later, he became the state senator in the 21st Legislative District and served as the Republican minority leader for 14 years.

During his time in the legislature, he served on several committees, including Budget and Appropriations, Commerce, Judiciary, Legislative Oversight, Higher Education and Health and Human Services.

Kean Jr. also served as a Senate liaison to the State Council on the Arts and was a Senate appointee to the New Jersey Israel Commission and the New Jersey Amistad Commission.

Kean Jr. ran for Congress in 2020 but lost to Democrat Tom Malinowski. He then defeated Malinowski in a 2022 rematch, after the 7th District was redrawn to include about 17,000 more registered Republicans.

He said he’s seeking reelection to continue to help people. “We’ve brought $25 million back to the district. These are on local improvements, whether improving the ability of police to do their jobs, to make lives more affordable for people in this district,” he said.

Kean Jr. said his key campaign issues include lowering inflation, affordable housing, increasing public safety, energy independence and supporting allies in Ukraine and Israel.

Kean Jr. said that while he’s been working to make life more affordable for New Jerseyans, his opponent [Altman] has supported tax increases.

“That kind of increased spending would be deadly to the citizens of New Jersey,” he said.

He said he’s determined to work for bipartisan solutions to problems facing Garden State residents.

Kean Jr. has been endorsed by multiple organizations, including the N.J. State Police Benevolent Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Police Officers Defense Coalition and the N.J. Professional Firefighters Association.