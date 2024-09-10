From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Attorneys representing South Jersey power broker George Norcross III and his co-defendants will argue that the racketeering charges against them be dismissed. They will make their case at the next court date, scheduled for Jan. 22, 2025.

On Tuesday, the lawyers met with Judge Peter Warshaw at the Mercer County Criminal Courthouse in Trenton to discuss their plans and other lingering issues regarding evidence.

The defendants — George Norcross, his brother Philip Norcross, former Camden Mayor Dana Redd, logistics magnate Sidney Brown, William Tambussi and John O’Donnell — waved their appearance in court for the status conference. They have pleaded not guilty to allegedly scheming to take control of properties along the Camden waterfront and manipulating a state tax credit program for George Norcross’ benefit.

Michael Critchley, who is representing George Norcross, will be leading the argument to dismiss the charges. He will file his motion on Sept. 24. Lawyers for the remaining defendants will file supplemental arguments by Oct. 1.

Both the state and defense will respond to each other through briefs. The state will issue their response by Thanksgiving week, the defense will respond by Dec. 20.