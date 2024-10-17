What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District includes Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties and parts of Gloucester and Ocean counties.

The Garden State has 12 Congressional Districts. Though the congressional delegation leans Democratic, the 2nd is one of three districts currently represented by a Republican. It is also one of two GOP districts that did not see any major shifts when the map was redrawn by Democrats in 2021.

As of Oct. 1, the number of Republican voters in the district has grown by nearly 5%, compared to the same time in 2022. Like most of South Jersey, unaffiliated voters outnumber Republicans and Democrats.

Joe Salerno: Democrat

Salerno said is running to bring jobs to New Jersey and protect Social Security and Medicare. He spent most of his life as a software business owner. Prior to that, he was a mechanical engineer. The first-time candidate is a graduate of Princeton University and holds a law degree from Rutgers University. Salerno and his wife live in North Cape May. They have four children.

Salerno said he wants to see more expanded legal immigration and said it should be one of the top priorities for the next Congress. He called a bipartisan bill that was worked out earlier this year “fairly comprehensive.” It included a provision that gave President Joe Biden authority to “shut down” the border and end the practice of “catch and release.”

“This is a desperately needed piece of legislation, and of course, Donald Trump said, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to see that fixed on Biden’s watch,” he said. Salerno criticized his opponent, Van Drew, for being “too happy to oblige” in killing the bill.

“He’s much more interested in having something to complain about than something to fix,” he said.

Salerno said the right to an abortion should be part of federal law and it should be the top domestic priority for the next Congress.

“In my own casual conversations with people around the district and and beyond, even people who are staunchly pro life in their in their attitudes see the harm that’s being done by these outright bans by states,” he said.

Salerno supports Israel’s right to defend itself. He said he is “distressed” by some of the “incendiary rhetoric” of some who don’t openly acknowledge support for the country.

“People who use rhetoric like the river to the sea is irresponsible, in my opinion,” Salerno said. He said he is “deeply troubled” by actions that are pulling away from a two-state solution.

“I know it seems extraordinarily elusive, but we have to find a way to commit ourselves to have a safe and prosperous Israel and an independent Palestine,” he said.

Salerno feels strongly about the United States’ role in Ukraine, adding that Russia has been expansionist under President Vladimir Putin.

“There is little to justify the notion that Russia, after conquering Ukraine, wouldn’t be expansionist beyond Ukraine,” he said. “We most certainly have to assist the democratic government in Ukraine in its efforts to resist that overt aggression by Putin.”

Salerno has called Van Drew’s criticism of Ukraine as “one of the fanciful things we see from him.”

“To put America first is to contain Russian aggression, because in the long run, we put American lives at risk,” he added.