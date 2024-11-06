Incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. has defeated Democrat Sue Altman, Libertarian candidate Lana Leguia and Green Party candidate Andrew Black in the 7th Congressional District race.

The Associated Press declared Kean Jr. the winner at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

In what was billed as one of the most competitive races in the nation, Kean Jr. focused his campaign on inflation, immigration and border security, public safety and energy independence.

Kean Jr. began his political career when he was elected to the New Jersey General Assembly in 2001. He became the state senator in the 21st Legislative District and served as the Republican minority leader for 14 years before running for Congress in 2020.