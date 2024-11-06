Republican Tom Kean Jr. is reelected in N.J.’s 7th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Sue Altman in tight race
The New Jersey contest was billed as one of the U.S.’ most competitive races.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. has defeated Democrat Sue Altman, Libertarian candidate Lana Leguia and Green Party candidate Andrew Black in the 7th Congressional District race.
The Associated Press declared Kean Jr. the winner at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
In what was billed as one of the most competitive races in the nation, Kean Jr. focused his campaign on inflation, immigration and border security, public safety and energy independence.
Kean Jr. began his political career when he was elected to the New Jersey General Assembly in 2001. He became the state senator in the 21st Legislative District and served as the Republican minority leader for 14 years before running for Congress in 2020.
He lost that race to Democrat Tom Malinowski, but after the 7th District was redrawn to include about 17,000 more registered Republicans, he defeated Malinowski in a 2022 rematch.
Kean Jr. comes from a political family. His father Tom Kean Sr. was the governor of New Jersey, and his grandfather Robert Kean was a congressman.
In the final weeks of the campaign, after a Monmouth University poll found Altman was gaining on Kean Jr. and the race was a statistical toss-up, the Democrats’ House Majority super PAC spent approximately $4 million on television and digital advertising to help the Altman campaign.
Altman, who focused her campaign on affordability, abortion rights and fighting GOP extremism, also received financial help from the super PAC One Giant Leap, but in the end, Kean Jr. was able to win reelection.
The 7th Congressional District includes parts of Central and North Jersey, all of Hunterdon and Warren Counties and parts of Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Union Counties.
