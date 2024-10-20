Elections 2024

Philadelphia activists mobilize young Black voters ahead of election deadlines

Philadelphia legislators, faith leaders and activists are urging more residents, especially Black residents, to register before the critical election deadline.

Workers at the When We All Vote block party helped Philadelphians register to vote

Workers at the When We All Vote block party helped Philadelphians register to vote and check that their voter registration was correct. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Just a few days remain for Pennsylvania voters ahead of Monday’s voter registration deadline.  Legislators, faith leaders and activists in Philadelphia are calling on residents to get involved before it’s too late.

The Black Men Vote initiative partnered with community groups and national election and campaign organizations to hold a voter registration block party and rally in North Philadelphia Saturday to drum up participation for Election Day.

They’re specifically working to register young Black men in neighborhoods with low voter turnout.

“As Black men, we have a responsibility to step up in the democratic process by getting our brothers registered to vote and making sure we show up at the ballot box,” said Rev. Cassius L. Rudolph, organizer and founder of the Black Men Vote initiative, in a statement.

Members of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party at the rally stressed the importance of this election.

“In this environment, we have to switch up our strategy than what we were doing in 2020,” said state Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-Philadelphia. “This election is just so critical. It’s not just going to determine the next four years, but it’s going to determine the next decade for cities like the city of Philadelphia.”

Organizers shut down a portion of Broad Street Saturday afternoon to make space for two sound stages, a roller rink, food trucks and voter registration tables.

Local resident Soni Stewart is already registered, but showed up to confirm his information.

“I didn’t vote last year, but I plan on voting this year,” Stewart said. “I’ve been actually following the debates and everything and I think I want to make my voice heard this time around.”

Workers with When We All Vote, a nonpartisan organization founded by Michelle Obama in 2018, were standing by to register first time voters and help others check their registration  status.

Signs direct people to the early voting location at Broad and Dauphin Street in Philadelphia ahead of the 2024 presidential election. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Executive Director Beth Lynk said the organization’s mission is to increase participation in elections, close race and age gaps and change the culture around voting.

“And we’re doing that culture change work while meeting voters where they are,” she said. “That’s why we’re in North Philly today, and that’s why we’re hosting celebrations of voting in place all across the country throughout the month.”

Early voting is open in Pennsylvania. Registered voters can hand deliver their mail-in ballots at their local election offices.

With Pennsylvania being a crucial swing state, celebrities and public figures have been spending time in Philadelphia and its collar counties, stumping for presidential and congressional candidates. Comedian, actress and writer Wanda Sykes was also in North Philly Saturday to encourage people to register.

Sykes is a registered voter in Delaware County.

“Now, I know y’all know some people who aren’t registered to vote. Those are the people I need you to talk to, you need to get them to register,” she told a crowd. “And get them to register and you take them with you to vote.”

Comedian and actress Wanda Sykes rallies voters at the When We All Vote block party in Philadelphia on October 19, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

City resident Anna Moie came out to the block party with a friend to support the registration efforts. Moie was clear that her vote would be going to Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her vice presidential running mate Tim Walz on Nov. 5.

“Our rights for our body, our rights for our well-being, our democracy, are on the line,” she said. “So we have to go.”

  Omar Sabir and Sharif Street onstage
    Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir (left) and Pennsylvania state senator Sharif Street (right) rallied the vote at the When We All Vote block party in Philadelphia on Oct. 19, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  Beth Lynk looks onward
    Beth Lynk, executive director of When We All Vote, helped register voters in Philadelphia at the voting block party in North Philadelphia Oct. 19, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  Soni Stewart at a booth
    Soni Stewart checks that his voter registration is up to date at the When We All Vote block party in Philadelphia Oct. 19, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  street signs read WE WONT GO BACK! VOTE EARLY! DEFEND CHOICE! VOTE EARLY! and DEFEND DEMOCRACY! VOTE EARLY!
    Street signs in Center City, Philadelphia, direct people to vote early ahead of the 2024 presidential election. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  two people point in a helpful way
    Workers at the When We All Vote block party helped Philadelphians register to vote and check that their voter registration was correct. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  an educational booth at the block party
    Workers at the When We All Vote block party helped Philadelphians register to vote and check that their voter registration was correct. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  a person driving shouts out of a megaphone and holds a sign reading YOUR GOVERNMENT IS LYING
    A driver promoted voting for a third party candidate in Philadelphia ahead of the 2024 presidential election. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  signs read DEFEND DEMOCRACY! VOTE EARLY! WE WON'T GO BACK! VOTE EARLY!
    Street signs in Center City, Philadelphia, direct people to vote early ahead of the 2024 presidential election. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

