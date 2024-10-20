What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Just a few days remain for Pennsylvania voters ahead of Monday’s voter registration deadline. Legislators, faith leaders and activists in Philadelphia are calling on residents to get involved before it’s too late.

The Black Men Vote initiative partnered with community groups and national election and campaign organizations to hold a voter registration block party and rally in North Philadelphia Saturday to drum up participation for Election Day.

They’re specifically working to register young Black men in neighborhoods with low voter turnout.

“As Black men, we have a responsibility to step up in the democratic process by getting our brothers registered to vote and making sure we show up at the ballot box,” said Rev. Cassius L. Rudolph, organizer and founder of the Black Men Vote initiative, in a statement.

Members of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party at the rally stressed the importance of this election.

“In this environment, we have to switch up our strategy than what we were doing in 2020,” said state Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-Philadelphia. “This election is just so critical. It’s not just going to determine the next four years, but it’s going to determine the next decade for cities like the city of Philadelphia.”