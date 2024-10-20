Philadelphia activists mobilize young Black voters ahead of election deadlines
Philadelphia legislators, faith leaders and activists are urging more residents, especially Black residents, to register before the critical election deadline.
What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.
Just a few days remain for Pennsylvania voters ahead of Monday’s voter registration deadline. Legislators, faith leaders and activists in Philadelphia are calling on residents to get involved before it’s too late.
The Black Men Vote initiative partnered with community groups and national election and campaign organizations to hold a voter registration block party and rally in North Philadelphia Saturday to drum up participation for Election Day.
They’re specifically working to register young Black men in neighborhoods with low voter turnout.
“As Black men, we have a responsibility to step up in the democratic process by getting our brothers registered to vote and making sure we show up at the ballot box,” said Rev. Cassius L. Rudolph, organizer and founder of the Black Men Vote initiative, in a statement.
Members of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party at the rally stressed the importance of this election.
“In this environment, we have to switch up our strategy than what we were doing in 2020,” said state Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-Philadelphia. “This election is just so critical. It’s not just going to determine the next four years, but it’s going to determine the next decade for cities like the city of Philadelphia.”
Organizers shut down a portion of Broad Street Saturday afternoon to make space for two sound stages, a roller rink, food trucks and voter registration tables.
Local resident Soni Stewart is already registered, but showed up to confirm his information.
“I didn’t vote last year, but I plan on voting this year,” Stewart said. “I’ve been actually following the debates and everything and I think I want to make my voice heard this time around.”
Workers with When We All Vote, a nonpartisan organization founded by Michelle Obama in 2018, were standing by to register first time voters and help others check their registration status.
Executive Director Beth Lynk said the organization’s mission is to increase participation in elections, close race and age gaps and change the culture around voting.
“And we’re doing that culture change work while meeting voters where they are,” she said. “That’s why we’re in North Philly today, and that’s why we’re hosting celebrations of voting in place all across the country throughout the month.”
Early voting is open in Pennsylvania. Registered voters can hand deliver their mail-in ballots at their local election offices.
With Pennsylvania being a crucial swing state, celebrities and public figures have been spending time in Philadelphia and its collar counties, stumping for presidential and congressional candidates. Comedian, actress and writer Wanda Sykes was also in North Philly Saturday to encourage people to register.
Sykes is a registered voter in Delaware County.
“Now, I know y’all know some people who aren’t registered to vote. Those are the people I need you to talk to, you need to get them to register,” she told a crowd. “And get them to register and you take them with you to vote.”
City resident Anna Moie came out to the block party with a friend to support the registration efforts. Moie was clear that her vote would be going to Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her vice presidential running mate Tim Walz on Nov. 5.
“Our rights for our body, our rights for our well-being, our democracy, are on the line,” she said. “So we have to go.”
