U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy talked about the need for more shipbuilding to be based in the United States during his visit to the Navy Yard in Philadelphia on Monday morning.

Duffy spoke in the shadow of a ship built at the shipyard, saying there’s a big disparity between the U.S. and other countries when it comes to the production of ships.

“In 2022, America produced five vessels — China produced 1,800,” he said. “We have to build ships again in America.”

Philadelphia’s shipyard is now owned by Hanwha, a Korean company that bought the facility in 2024. David Kim is the local CEO and said the company can scale up production if orders are there for more ships.

“We think there’s a lot of good we can bring, in terms of technology, in terms of processes, expertise building here in the U.S., creating jobs here in the U.S.,” he said.

Kim said Hanwha doesn’t have the capacity to build more ships with newer techniques and equipment, and that the shipyard already has a multiyear backlog on construction, but that it could add capacity if warranted.