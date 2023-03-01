Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Gun violence activists in North Philly are calling on the city to invest $100 million in their neighborhood following the recent fatal shooting of Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald and a separate spray of gunfire that injured six children and one adult.

On Monday several dozen people gathered at the Frontline Dads Teen Safe Space on North Broad Street, which offers a free kitchen, library, music production space, and meeting room to the neighborhood. Nonprofit directors, business leaders, and politicians vowed to lend a hand in the fight against gun violence – offering everything from affordable housing help to Tai Chi classes.

At a press conference directly following the meeting, Frontline Dads executive director Reuben Jones called on the city to put millions directly into reducing blight in North Philly and other neighborhoods experiencing the aftermath of historic disinvestment.

The City of Philadelphia has put nearly $400 million into anti-violence efforts over the last two years, but doesn’t provide a clear breakdown of how those dollars were allocated by neighborhood.

Jones said the money hasn’t made his area safer.

“$100 million to start fighting gun violence, to be dispersed among these community leaders – not another city office,” Jones said. “We’re talking about putting resources into these communities that’s been depleted and neglected for almost a hundred years.”