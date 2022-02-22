Outside on Broad Street, Simon Gratz High School music teacher and mother, Yaszmin Belton, was floored to see a safe haven for her students open in North Philadelphia. She said they often ask her where they can go to hang out after school. “The opening is catapulting, beautiful,” Belton said. As a volunteer, she plans to help teach sewing, and hopes to work with young ladies on empowerment, self-care, and conflict resolution.

Kerry Foster, a martial arts instructor and Ph.D. in family therapy, has been a volunteer for Frontline Dads for about 7 years. He works with kids through martial arts to develop concentration and discipline, and how they can use those skills to achieve their goals.