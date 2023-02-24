Funeral to be held Friday for Temple officer Christopher Fitzgerald

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Loved ones and the community at large will say their final goodbyes to Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald on Friday.

A procession carrying the fallen officer began just after 6 a.m. at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia, making its way to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Race Street in Center City.

The motorcade passed Ofc. Fitzgerald’s home in Mayfair before heading to Temple University and the Temple police station in North Philadelphia.