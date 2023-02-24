Funeral to be held Friday for Temple officer Christopher Fitzgerald
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Loved ones and the community at large will say their final goodbyes to Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald on Friday.
A procession carrying the fallen officer began just after 6 a.m. at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia, making its way to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Race Street in Center City.
The motorcade passed Ofc. Fitzgerald’s home in Mayfair before heading to Temple University and the Temple police station in North Philadelphia.
Once the motorcade reached the Cathedral Basilica, Temple police carried the flag-draped casket inside.
A public viewing began at 8 a.m. and will end at 11:30 a.m.
To ease the burden on the family, Temple University said it will pay for Ofc. Fitzgerald’s funeral and provide free tuition for his children, should they choose to attend Temple.
Fitzgerald was fatally shot after a short pursuit and struggle on Saturday evening on North 18th Street near Temple University’s campus.
He is the first Temple police officer to be killed in the line of duty.
The first of two public viewings was held Thursday evening at the Givnish Funeral Home.
His family was escorted by a full motorcade and greeted with a salute by the Temple Police Department.
The line for those wanting to pay their respects stretched around the corner. At times, the wait was hours long.
“It’s a hard time right now and I’m going to be praying for them, for the whole family,” said Larnella Woods of Northeast Philadelphia.
The FOP also held a fundraiser Thursday to help his family.
“It’s unfortunate, but once you lose a loved one in the police department, you gain thousands and thousands of additional family members. We’re going to be here no matter what,” said Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President John McNesby.
The event was expected to draw about 1,000 people.
A suspect in the shooting, 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, was arrested around 6 a.m. Sunday at his family home in Buckingham Twp., Bucks County.
Pfeffer is charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, possession of an instrument of crime and disarming a law enforcement officer.
