Trash pickup delays hit some Philly neighborhoods harder than others, analysis shows

A new report from the Philadelphia Controller’s Office confirmed the obvious: Trash collection in the city is chronically late.

But the report from Philadelphia Controller Rebecca Rhynhart went deeper into data from the Streets Department dating back to 2009. Her office found that the delays –– driven by a spike in trash tonnage during the pandemic –– were not equal. While some neighborhoods saw a deep decline in service, others barely missed a beat.

The report also found these overall conditions were not exactly new.

“Our analysis confirmed what Philadelphians have experienced firsthand, that the pandemic had a severe impact on trash collection citywide, but that was not felt equally across neighborhoods,” she said. “While the pandemic’s impact was significant, we found that the city was having challenges with on-time trash collection in the years leading up to the pandemic as well.”

Ontime collection rates, a measure of how frequently trash loads were collected by 3 p.m. on a given pickup day, have been declining since 2017 due to a shortage of compactor trucks that, in turn, dates back to 2014.

And, even before the pandemic, there were huge gulfs in service between neighborhoods: Trash in Center City was picked up 95% of the time prior to 2020, but just 65% of the time in West Oak Lane and nearby areas. In places like South Philadelphia, the on-time collection rate has long been below the citywide average despite seeing less trash tonnage than the city average.