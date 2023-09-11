What you need to know ahead of the 2023 Pa. general election

Pennsylvania’s general election is fast approaching. Here’s what you should know before you vote.

What are the deadlines I need to know?

Below are deadlines specific to voting in the general election.

Deadline to register to vote: Monday, Oct. 23

Deadline to apply for a mail or absentee ballot: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Deadline to return mail or absentee ballot: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7

Can I still register to vote?

The deadline for Pennsylvanians to register to vote for the general election is Monday, Oct. 23. Pennsylvanians can find out whether they are registered to vote online.

Who can register to vote?

Anyone can register to vote, so long as they will have been a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, are a resident of Pennsylvania, and are going to be at least 18 on or before Election Day.

People who are incarcerated for felonies can’t vote under state law. People who are serving time for lesser charges or are out on probation, parole, or house arrest are eligible.

Can I still apply for a mail or absentee ballot?

Yes. Those eligible may apply for a Pennsylvania mail or absentee ballot through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Here’s everything you need to know about requesting, filling it out, and returning it.

Can I vote early in person?

If you are a registered Pennsylvania voter, you may choose to vote early in person.

Once ballots are ready, you can request, receive, vote, and cast your mail or absentee ballot in one visit to your county election board or other officially designated site.

The last day to vote early in person is Tuesday, Nov. 1.