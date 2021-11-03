2021 Election: GOP nets Pa. Supreme Court seat; Pittsburgh gets 1st Black mayor

Republicans in Pennsylvania saw success in voters’ choices Tuesday to fill open seats on statewide appeals courts, including winning a marquee race for a seat on the state Supreme Court that nevertheless will not change the Democrats’ majority on the state’s high court.

Amid light turnout around the state, Republican Kevin Brobson beat Democrat Maria McLaughlin to serve a 10-year term on Pennsylvania’s highest court.

Brobson, 50, a judge for more than a decade on the lower statewide Commonwealth Court, will replace the outgoing Republican Justice Thomas Saylor, who has hit the mandatory retirement age of 75.

In recent years, Brobson has handled key cases on guns and elections, including penning a congressional redistricting decision that was promptly overturned by the Democratic-majority Supreme Court in 2018.

He will join a court that has been at the center of major political disputes in the past year and a half, handling cases over the hotly contested 2020 presidential election as well as the legality of how Gov. Tom Wolf used his authority to respond to the global pandemic.

Democrats will keep a 5-2 majority on the court.

In Pittsburgh, Democrat Ed Gainey became the first Black mayor of Pennsylvania’s second-most populous city. The five-term state House member won after being heavily favored against Republican Tony Moreno.

Shouting to a crowd of cheering supporters, Gainey had a message of unity, saying they were “one city, one Pittsburgh.”